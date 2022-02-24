Highly productive farm for sale in Perthshire

Galbraith is bringing to the market a highly productive and versatile mixed farm in Perthshire, with about 235 hectares of productive land.

The estate agency says the sale of Cultybraggan Farm offers an opportunity to acquire a productive and well-maintained mixed farming unit located near the village of Comrie.

The farmland extends to approximately 235.81 hectares (582.68 acres) in total including roads, yards and buildings.

It is split into several areas by the public roads but benefits from an excellent level of vehicular access either directly off the public road or via a network of internal farm tracks.

The farmland has principally been classified as a mix of Grade 3.2, 4.2, and 5.2 by the James Hutton Institute, Galbraith says.

The farming system has been centred on a mix of cereals, potatoes, and temporary grass.

All of the land has benefited from regular applications of farmyard manure generated from the seller’s existing livestock enterprise, which comprises 60 suckler cows with followers, with sheep brought in over the winter months.

However, historically the farm has run upwards of 200 sucklers with 200 sheep plus followers.

Galbraith adds that the arable land can be worked to a good depth and a continuous programme of ditching and drainage works has ensured that the land is farmed to its maximum potential.

In addition, a significant proportion of the fences around the pasture fields have been renewed in recent years, it says.

The fields are all well laid out and can easily accommodate modern machinery with the majority of the enclosures having access to natural source or mains water supplies.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith said: “The sale of Cultybraggan Farm offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire a productive and well-maintained mixed farming unit located in a great location close to the popular village of Comrie.

“The farm sits in a very attractive setting adjacent to the Water of Ruchill amidst wonderful landscapes yet very accessible to Perth and Stirling.

"The purchaser would have the ability to continue existing farming operations or given the location and layout of the holding may look at other alternative uses for the land and buildings.”

Cultybraggan Farm is for sale as a whole, through Galbraith for offers over £2,850,000.