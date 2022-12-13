Highly regarded sheep farmer recognised for contribution to sector

A highly regarded Scottish sheep producer has been recognised for his contribution to the UK sheep industry.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has announced Ian Duncan Millar as the recipient of the NSA George Hedley Memorial Award for 2022.

First presented more than 60 years ago, the George Hedley Award acknowledges outstanding individual contributions to the sector.

The award is typically seen as a lifetime achievement honour to a highly esteemed person within UK sheep farming who has made a sustained or momentous contribution.

According to the NSA, Ian Millar is regarded by many as one of the most exemplary leaders within the UK sheep industry today.

He has supported numerous programmes including performance recording in hill sheep and early co-operative breeding schemes.

Ian is also seen as a highly valued adviser to researchers developing breeding indexes for UK hill sheep.

As well as his work on farm, Ian has also held many positions on industry boards and committees.

He led Highland Glen Producers Ltd (1979-) and directed bodies including Farm Assured Scotch Livestock (1989–97); Scottish Quality Beef and Lamb Association (SQBLA) (1997–2000), and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) (2000–2002).

He was Chair of the UK Fallen Stock CIC from 2004-2012, providing strong and wise leadership in challenging circumstances.

In recognition of these contributions, Ian was made a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Societies and a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2010.

He has had a long and effective interest in sheep health research, development and practice, exemplified by his Chairmanship of the Moredun Foundation (2012-2020).

The NSA said Ian has provided vision and expertise whilst supporting collaboration with industry leaders, technical advisers and producers to ensure influence of factually accurate livestock science.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said: “There was some really stiff competition from a number of other nominees, all of which would have made worthy winners.

"There was unanimous agreement that this year’s award should go to Ian for what is a lifetime's effective work to further Britain’s sheep industry and this is just what the award is there to recognise.”

Ian said the award came as a huge surprise: "To think of all the folk who have been here before me is quite mind blowing," he added.

"I have been very fortunate to have had a number of interesting ‘jobs’ through my career, and throughout that time I have always been in my 'day-job', a farmer, and sheep are a big part of what I do.

"NSA does a great job in supporting and promoting our sector in the corridors of influence, so I am very supportive, and to be recognised in this way is very moving indeed. Thank you.”