Historic 99-year farming chapter ends as £2m sheep farm goes on sale

Nearly a century of farming history is behind the sale of Pendreich Farm, a substantial sheep holding in Stirlingshire

A 453-acre Scottish sheep farm supporting around 550 breeding ewes has gone on the market for more than £2 million after 99 years with the same owners.

Pendreich Farm, situated between Bridge of Allan and Dunblane in Stirlingshire, is being marketed by rural property specialists Galbraith, with offers over £2.02 million invited for the entire holding.

The property extends to approximately 453.68 acres (183.6 hectares), comprising productive pasture, grazing land, woodland, a four-bedroom farmhouse and modern agricultural buildings.

The farm has undergone significant changes during almost a century of farming, having operated as a dairy enterprise until 1995 before moving into mixed livestock and crop production.

It subsequently supported around 80 breeding cows and 450 breeding ewes, with cereal crops grown until approximately 2000.

More recently, the holding has focused exclusively on sheep production, supporting approximately 550 breeding ewes and their followers.

Galbraith agents Duncan Barrie and Alistair Torrance, who are handling the sale, highlighted the property's agricultural potential and rural setting.

"The farm combines productive pasture and grazing land with an attractive farmhouse and useful range of adaptable modern farm buildings."

The holding includes productive grazing land, woodland and modern farm buildings

The holding includes two steel portal-frame sheds, previously used for livestock housing, sheep handling and general storage.

Two feed silos with a combined capacity of 12 tonnes are also included, alongside a yard area providing practical facilities for agricultural operations.

The land is predominantly classified as grades 4.1 and 4.2 by the James Hutton Institute, with smaller areas falling within grades 5.1, 5.2 and 6.2.

Around 96 acres comprise mixed woodland, while much of the remaining land consists of pasture and grazing ground suitable for livestock enterprises.

Part of the holding also falls within Kippenrait Glen, a protected Site of Special Scientific Interest and Special Area of Conservation, recognised for its rare ancient woodland.

The traditional four-bedroom farmhouse enjoys panoramic views towards the Campsie Fells, Ben Lomond and Ben Ledi.

Pendreich Farm has evolved from dairy production to mixed farming and sheep rearing

Accommodation includes three reception rooms, a spacious kitchen, office and conservatory, while outside are established gardens, a raised patio and detached garage.

The agents believe the property could attract interest from agricultural buyers alongside those exploring equestrian, amenity and natural capital opportunities.

The farm is situated approximately two miles from Bridge of Allan and 4.5 miles from Dunblane, with access to agricultural suppliers, contractors and livestock markets in Stirling.

Galbraith is offering Pendreich Farm as a whole for offers over £2,020,000, although buyers can also purchase the property in two separate lots.

The first lot comprises approximately 438.97 acres of farmland, grazing and woodland, together with the agricultural buildings, for offers over £1,295,000.

The second includes the four-bedroom farmhouse, garage and approximately 14.7 acres of land, with offers invited over £725,000.

The sale marks the end of a 99-year chapter for Pendreich Farm, which has evolved from dairy production to mixed farming and, more recently, an established sheep enterprise.

Prospective buyers can acquire the entire holding or purchase the farmland and farmhouse separately.