Historic County Durham farm hits market after 175 years in one family

A County Durham farm owned by the same family for more than 175 years has come to market for the first time since 1850, with a guide price of £1.8 million.

Whiley Hill Farm, near the medieval village of Coatham Mundeville, has been passed down through six generations, marking the end of more than a century and a half of family ownership. The 129-acre mixed-use holding is being marketed as a rare opportunity in a well-connected and increasingly sought-after location.

John Coleman, head of farm agency at GSC Grays, said: “Whiley Hill Farm is brought to the market for the first time since 1850 and has served the family well over six generations.”

He described it as “a good all round mixed-use farm, well located and easily accessible”, noting that the inclusion of two residential properties makes it well suited to multi-generational living.

The holding comprises a traditional four-bedroom farmhouse attached to a former mill, alongside a range of courtyard buildings currently used for storage, which could offer scope for extension subject to planning permission.

A separate three-bedroom bungalow, known as The Oaks, sits within its own spacious garden plot away from the main yard, although it is subject to an agricultural occupancy restriction.

The property also offers significant development potential, reflecting its proximity to the expanding Heighington Industrial Estate, the Hitachi Rail plant and the new Forest Park development. It also includes an identified solar site, further enhancing its future prospects.

Extending to around 129 acres, the land includes approximately 86 acres of arable ground and 40 acres of permanent grassland. The holding is divided into two blocks by the original Stockton to Darlington railway line, now owned by Network Rail.

The farm is currently entered into a five-year Mid-Tier Countryside Stewardship Scheme running until the end of 2027.

A comprehensive range of modern farm buildings is included, such as cattle courts, a grain store, general-purpose sheds, open-fronted barns and a feed silo, supporting a variety of agricultural uses.

The property is well positioned for transport, lying less than a mile from junction 59 of the A1(M), around two miles from Newton Aycliffe and eight miles from Sedgefield. Darlington’s East Coast Main Line provides further links to London and Edinburgh.

The listing comes amid continued demand for well-located mixed-use farms with development potential.

Whiley Hill Farm is being marketed by GSC Grays as a whole or in two lots, offering a rare opportunity to acquire a long-held family farm in a strategically located part of County Durham.