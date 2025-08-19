Historic Northumberland upland estate hits the market for £8m

A vast Northumberland estate combining commercial farming, sporting pedigree and major environmental potential has gone up for sale with a guide price of offers over £8,000,000.

The Emblehope and Burngrange Estate lies deep within the iconic Kielder Forest, offering residential, agricultural, woodland and investment opportunities, as well as significant grant income.

Its three established enterprises include farming, sporting and gundog trialling, alongside commercial forestry.

Emblehope comprises two houses, a purpose-built sporting lodge and an extensive mix of land: 41 acres of in-bye ground, 7,094 acres of upland grazing, 383 acres of woodland and seven acres of buildings and miscellaneous areas.

John Coleman, head of farm agency at GSC Grays, said: “Emblehope offers a rare chance to acquire an historic upland estate of remarkable scale, set amidst the wild and rugged landscape of Northumberland’s border countryside.

"This unique estate has exceptional ecological significance with potential for nature enhancement, peatland restoration and habitat recovery with current residential, low-impact agricultural, woodland and environmental stewardship uses.”

The estate’s diverse ecosystems, including valuable peatland and rocky habitats, underline its suitability for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) schemes and Voluntary Carbon Markets.

Situated within Northumberland’s International Dark Sky Park, it also offers potential for new income streams such as wild camping or stargazing tourism.

At its heart lies Emblehope Farm, featuring a four-bedroom farmhouse with panoramic views over the North Tyne Valley and a range of farm buildings.

Nearby Burngrange Cottage provides three additional bedrooms following a recent refurbishment. The Alan Rountree Lodge, a fully serviced venue for sporting and gundog events, sits between the two houses.

These properties are surrounded by moorland and coniferous woodland, part of the Kielderhead and Emblehope Moor Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Once part of the 54,000-acre Kielder Estate, Emblehope was excluded from the 1932 sale to the Forestry Commission that created one of Europe’s largest man-made forests.

The estate has since been managed in-hand, maintaining its agricultural and sporting traditions.

Beyond its own sporting appeal, the estate offers access to salmon and sea trout fishing on the nearby North Tyne, as well as shooting and stalking opportunities in the Tyne Valley, the surrounding moors and the Scottish Borders.

The Emblehope Estate is offered for sale through GSC Grays at a guide price of offers over £8,000,000.