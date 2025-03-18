Holstein champion Mag Pandor given top title for second time

Holstein champion Mag Pandor has been crowned Supreme Champion at the 2025 Borderway UK Dairy Expo for a second consecutive time.

Mag Pandor took Overall Supreme Champion at Harrison & Hetherington’s annual event, which was held on 14 and 15 March.

Mag Pandor is from the Laird family, from Blyth Bridge in the Scottish Borders, and Ferme Blondin, based in Quebec, Canada.

The five-year-old Holstein was purchased from Ferme Mag Holsteins in France, and has taken the top spots at several shows.

These include Supreme Champion at the 2024 Royal Highland Show, first at AgriScot and UK Dairy Day in 2023 and Supreme Champion at the 2024 Borderway UK Dairy Expo.

From Kendal in Cumbria, Berryholme Holsteins, H Wright & Son's three-year-old heifer Berryholme Chief Rose took the reserve title.

Peter Cotton from Staffordshire won, for the second time, the highly competitive Overall Showmanship award.

The prestigious John Dennison award was presented to John Lomax, also from Staffordshire, for his lifetime’s commitment to the dairy industry.

Now in its second decade, the significance of the Borderway UK Dairy Expo within the British dairy sector continues to grow and evolve.

Hosted by Harrison & Hetherington at Borderway Mart, it is the most prestigious showcase in the UK for world class dairy cattle.

Through its trade show it also provides a platform to highlight innovation within the industry.

Tom Lomas from Derbyshire, who judged the entries, said: “These are the type of cattle we want, Mag Pandor exudes dairy strength, as soon as she came into the show ring she demonstrated so much power and she has so much width and depth.

"Through that depth of chest and her overall capacity and maturity she is an incredible, incredible five-year-old.”

On receiving the Supreme Champion accolade again, Izzy Laird said: “With the standard and quality of cows that we have at this show, to be class winners is a dream come true itself, but to get this far is beyond words.”