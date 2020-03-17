Holstein UK announces 2019 All Britain Award winners

Holstein UK's 2019 All Britain Awards have been crowned giving worldwide recognition to 'high performing and exquisite' cattle.
The awards are a judgement of the quality of an animal which has been exhibited within the ring at recognised shows or events during the year of competition.
As always, entries were of very high standard with 145 entries submitted across fourteen classes.
The results of the awards were announced on Saturday 14 March, following on from UK Dairy Expo.
This year, for the first time, the Red & White animals were split into three classes which saw a very positive response.
All entries were judged in the preliminary stage by John Garnett (Milnthorpe), Andrew Dennison (Denmire) and David Hodgson (Wormanby).
The National Judging Panel were then asked to submit their votes to enable the finalists to be determined.
Commenting on the first round of judging, John Garnett said this year’s All Britain nominees are showing Holstein Friesians 'at their very best'.
"The standard was fantastic and a credit to the exhibitors and stockmen of the breed," he said.
"Credit also to all the exhibitors that have taken their time and effort at great expense to them for supporting shows throughout the UK and Ireland.”
David Hodgson added: “Really impressed by the standard, quality and depth of all classes, but after visiting most of the major shows throughout the year, it is what can be expected of the quality UK breeders are now producing.”
2019 All Britain Awards champions
Junior Heifer Champion
INGLEDEN FITZ PAPOOSE, Exhibited by Messrs Williamson, Ingleden Holsteins, Cumbria
Intermediate Heifer Champion
NETHERVALLEY KINGPIN SARA, Exhibited by R & M Scott, Nethervalley Holsteins, Ayrshire
Senior Heifer Champion
WILTOR EMILIO CHASSITY, Exhibited by Matthew Breen, Cherryblossom Holsteins, Enniskillen
Junior Two Year Old in Milk Champion
CHEDHUNT CINDERDOOR RACH, Exhibited by Chedhunt Holsteins, Somerset
Intermediate Two Year Old in Milk Champion
NEWBIRKS SOLOMON JAZZ 1800, Exhibited by A Lawson & Son, Newbirks Holsteins
Senior Two Year Old in Milk Champion
RIVERDANE ABSOLUTE SPRINGSTEEN, Exhibited by Riverdane Holsteins, Cheshire
Junior Three Year Old in Milk Champion
KNOWLESMERE SOLOMON DIAMOND, Exhibited by Knowlesmere Holsteins, Shropshire
Senior Three Year Old in Milk Champion
WHINCHAT SNOWY TIPPY 2, Exhibited by Evening Holsteins, Cumbria
Four Year Old in Milk Champion
RIVERDANE ASHLYNS GOLD, Exhibited by Evening Holsteins, Cumbria
Five Year Old in Milk Champion
WHINCHAT STANLEYCUP FARRAH, Exhibited by Evening Holsteins, Charlotte Wilson and Luke Lancaster, Cumbria
Mature Cow in Milk Champion
NEWBIRKS JAZZ 1584, Exhibited by R & E Butterfield, Ingleview Holsteins, Lancashire
Red & White Heifer Champion
KNOWLESMERE TOITOI DEFIANT DREAM RED, Exhibited by Knowlesmere Holsteins, Shropshire
Red & White Heifer in Milk Champion
ROCKSET INTEGRAL RAE RED, Exhibited by Eastford Holsteins, Castle Douglas
Red & White Cow in Milk Champion
LOGAN INTEGRAL JODIE RED 3, Exhibited by Brian Yates and Son, Logan Holsteins, Castle Douglas