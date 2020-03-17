Holstein UK announces 2019 All Britain Award winners

Holstein UK's 2019 All Britain Awards have been crowned giving worldwide recognition to 'high performing and exquisite' cattle.

The awards are a judgement of the quality of an animal which has been exhibited within the ring at recognised shows or events during the year of competition.

As always, entries were of very high standard with 145 entries submitted across fourteen classes.

The results of the awards were announced on Saturday 14 March, following on from UK Dairy Expo.







This year, for the first time, the Red & White animals were split into three classes which saw a very positive response.

All entries were judged in the preliminary stage by John Garnett (Milnthorpe), Andrew Dennison (Denmire) and David Hodgson (Wormanby).

The National Judging Panel were then asked to submit their votes to enable the finalists to be determined.

Commenting on the first round of judging, John Garnett said this year’s All Britain nominees are showing Holstein Friesians 'at their very best'.

"The standard was fantastic and a credit to the exhibitors and stockmen of the breed," he said.

"Credit also to all the exhibitors that have taken their time and effort at great expense to them for supporting shows throughout the UK and Ireland.”

David Hodgson added: “Really impressed by the standard, quality and depth of all classes, but after visiting most of the major shows throughout the year, it is what can be expected of the quality UK breeders are now producing.”

2019 All Britain Awards champions

Junior Heifer Champion

INGLEDEN FITZ PAPOOSE, Exhibited by Messrs Williamson, Ingleden Holsteins, Cumbria

Intermediate Heifer Champion

NETHERVALLEY KINGPIN SARA, Exhibited by R & M Scott, Nethervalley Holsteins, Ayrshire

Senior Heifer Champion

WILTOR EMILIO CHASSITY, Exhibited by Matthew Breen, Cherryblossom Holsteins, Enniskillen

Junior Two Year Old in Milk Champion

CHEDHUNT CINDERDOOR RACH, Exhibited by Chedhunt Holsteins, Somerset

Intermediate Two Year Old in Milk Champion

NEWBIRKS SOLOMON JAZZ 1800, Exhibited by A Lawson & Son, Newbirks Holsteins

Senior Two Year Old in Milk Champion

Senior Three Year Old in Milk Champion Whinchat Snowy Tippy 2, exhibited by Evening Holsteins, Cumbria

RIVERDANE ABSOLUTE SPRINGSTEEN, Exhibited by Riverdane Holsteins, Cheshire

Junior Three Year Old in Milk Champion

KNOWLESMERE SOLOMON DIAMOND, Exhibited by Knowlesmere Holsteins, Shropshire

Senior Three Year Old in Milk Champion

WHINCHAT SNOWY TIPPY 2, Exhibited by Evening Holsteins, Cumbria

Four Year Old in Milk Champion

RIVERDANE ASHLYNS GOLD, Exhibited by Evening Holsteins, Cumbria

Five Year Old in Milk Champion

WHINCHAT STANLEYCUP FARRAH, Exhibited by Evening Holsteins, Charlotte Wilson and Luke Lancaster, Cumbria

Mature Cow in Milk Champion

Red & White Heifer Champion Knowlesmere Toitoi Defiant Dream Red, exhibited by Knowlesmere Holsteins, Shropshire

NEWBIRKS JAZZ 1584, Exhibited by R & E Butterfield, Ingleview Holsteins, Lancashire

Red & White Heifer Champion

KNOWLESMERE TOITOI DEFIANT DREAM RED, Exhibited by Knowlesmere Holsteins, Shropshire

Red & White Heifer in Milk Champion

ROCKSET INTEGRAL RAE RED, Exhibited by Eastford Holsteins, Castle Douglas

Red & White Cow in Milk Champion

LOGAN INTEGRAL JODIE RED 3, Exhibited by Brian Yates and Son, Logan Holsteins, Castle Douglas