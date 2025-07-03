Home Office under fire after Welsh farm raid ruled unlawful

A Welsh dairy farming family has emerged victorious in a significant legal battle against the Home Office, after their business was handed a £360,000 fine over alleged immigration breaches.

In a ruling delivered at Swansea County Court, His Honour Judge Beard concluded that S&A Davies & Daughters Ltd had not employed any workers in violation of UK immigration laws.

The verdict comes as a major relief to Siôn and Audrey Davies, who run Coomb Farm in Carmarthenshire. Speaking after the hearing, the couple expressed their elation at the outcome.

The case has shed light on what legal experts are calling a growing crackdown on the agricultural sector, with immigration enforcement teams reportedly intensifying their scrutiny of farming operations across the UK.

The Davies family were represented by a legal team from HCR Law, including immigration specialist Lynne Adams, legal director, solicitor Paula Ursu, and barrister Satinder Gill of Five Paper.

Aled Owen, partner at HCR Law and legal adviser to the Davies family, played a central role in supporting them throughout the ordeal.

Mr Owen warned that British farmers are now under unprecedented pressure over their reliance on foreign labour.

"This kind of work by the Home Office's immigration team in targeting employers has become increasingly farm-focused," said Mr Owen.

"There have been around a dozen other cases in West Wales recently, three of which have led to prosecution. This is the first to reach the courts."

The incident in question dates back to an enforcement operation during which immigration officers alleged that eight Romanian workers were employed illegally at Coomb Farm.

Recalling the traumatic experience, Audrey Davies described the investigation as a “complete shock” and said it had caused significant distress.

“The way that the immigration team dealt with the situation felt wholly disproportionate and was incredibly intimidating,” she said. “

Twenty to thirty police and immigration officers descended on the farm, arresting eight out of the twelve people who had been doing work for us.”

Beyond the looming financial penalty, the Davieses were left severely understaffed in the wake of the raid.

“We have 800 cows to milk and 2,200 head of cattle on the farm in total – finding alternative contract labour at such short notice was impossible,” Mrs Davies added.

Although the family has now cleared their name, legal experts are urging other agricultural employers to review their hiring practices as enforcement efforts by the Home Office appear to be ramping up.

Lynne Adams of HCR Law cautioned: “We’re very pleased that the Davies family has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but this is a stark reminder to farmers of their obligations when using foreign labour.”

She advised that those working in the dairy, arable, or horticultural sectors should conduct urgent audits of their employment practices to ensure full compliance.

“It’s a complex legal area,” Mrs Adams noted. “It’s therefore worthwhile seeking expert help to ensure you don’t inadvertently fall foul of the law.”

The case received backing from the NFU, which has voiced growing concern over the impact of immigration enforcement on rural communities and food production.