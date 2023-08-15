Hong Kong presents 'significant opportunity' for UK meat and dairy

New opportunities for British red meat and dairy shipments to Hong Kong will be explored as part of an upcoming major trade show.

UK exporters will be looking to boost shipments into the city's food service and high-end retail sector as Restaurant and Bar Hong Kong (RBHK) gets underway.

Consumption of beef and pork in Hong Kong is the highest in Asia and it is also an important dairy importer in the region.

Among the region’s more advanced economies, the city is seen as an ideal destination for shipping premium meat cuts and dairy to satisfy consumer demand.

AHDB, which will be attending RBHK, said in new analysis released today (15 August) that Asia as a whole presented 'significant opportunities' for UK agri-food exporters.

The levy board said this was driven by increasing middle-class wealth, rising consumption and high regard for food safety and quality.

RBHK attracts around 8,000 trade buyers, including restaurant and bar owners to explore culinary innovations, insights and business opportunities.

The trade show aims to give exporters the chance to build on existing business relationships and meet potential new customers.

Jonathan Eckley, AHDB head of international trade development, said Hong Kong was an important market for the red meat and dairy sectors.

"RBHK provides the perfect platform for our exporters to develop existing business relationships and cultivate new ones," he added.

“Our pavilion will not only provide a space to do business but also give visitors the chance to taste our high-quality and environmentally sustainable food products.”

Although its population is less than 7.5 million, AHDB said that Hong Kong had a sizeable and financially comfortable expat population and a revitalised tourist sector.

The levy board explained that this presented opportunities for UK exporters in both the food service and high-end retail markets.

That prospects for red meat and dairy exports to the Asia region were 'clear', due to a growing middle class and a high regard for quality and food safety.

"With our high food production standards, UK exporters are in a strong position to satisfy that demand," Mr Eckley explained.

"RBHK presents the ideal opportunity for UK levy payers to re-connect with Hong Kong’s food service and high-end retailers and show what the UK has to offer and helping them capitalise on the opportunities presented.”

RBHK will take place from 5 September to 7 September, showcasing beef, lamb, pork and dairy products from the UK.