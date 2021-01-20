Housing grants awarded to remote crofters

Nearly £300,000 worth of grants will be awarded to nine crofting businesses located in some of Scotland's most remote and marginal communities.

The Croft House Grant scheme aims to attract people to rural communities while allowing them to achieve the potential of croft.

The scheme aims to improve their housing or build new homes, which is then hoped will generate economic activity.

Since the scheme was launched in 2007, more than £21.8 million has been awarded to 1,023 families and individuals in rural and island communities.

The latest round of funding sees grants worth £289,920 awarded to nine crofters.

Scottish government's rural economy secretary, Fergus Ewing said crofters had been 'working hard' through the pandemic by contributing to the sustainability of rural areas.

“We need to ensure the continued availability of good quality housing to help attract and retain more people to these areas," he added.

"I have seen first-hand the impact the Croft House Grant has had across rural Scotland and I am glad that we can continue to provide this support.

"In the last year we have awarded over £1.4 million in grant funding to help build and improve homes for 49 crofters and their families

"I am determined to continue helping people in crofting areas, which the Croft House Grant has a proven track record of doing,” Mr Ewing said.