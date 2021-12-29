Housing grants worth £260k awarded to remote crofters

Over £260,000 worth of grants will be awarded to 11 crofting businesses located in some of Scotland's most remote and marginal communities.

The Croft House Grant scheme aims to attract people to rural communities while allowing them to achieve the potential of croft.

The scheme aims to improve their housing or build new homes, which is then hoped will generate economic activity.

Since the scheme was launched in 2007, more than £23 million has been awarded to 1,067 families and individuals in rural and island communities.

The latest round of funding sees grants worth £265,922 awarded to eleven crofters.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said crofters were 'important' to Scotland's rural and island communities.

"They play an integral role contributing to the long-term sustainability of these areas," she explained.

"To continue this work, we need to attract and retain people in these remote communities, particularly young families.

“I have seen first-hand how important these grants are to crofters and I am determined to continue helping people in crofting areas.

"Since March 2020 we have awarded over £2 million in grant funding to help build and improve homes for 73 crofters and their families.”