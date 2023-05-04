HS2 bosses urged to resolve string of issues facing farmers

The NFU has written to HS2 bosses urging them to resolve issues on access, compensation and building delays ahead of the latest round of petitioning.

Building work for the new high-speed railway line threatens the future of dairy farms as it prevents access to crucial grassland, the union recently told HS2 bosses.

Farm businesses along Phase 2a of the line in Staffordshire will see their land divided in two as part of the development.

HS2 gave reassurances to the NFU that it would build underpasses or overbridges to allow access to the land.

However, these won’t be built until after building work has finished, according to impacted farmers and their agents.

In some cases, farmers have been told that they will not be able to move their cows from one side of their land to the other while the proposed line is being constructed.

The NFU's vice president, David Exwood has called for urgent solutions in his letter to HS2 Minister Hew Merriman and CEO Mark Thurston.

He explained that if temporary access to agricultural vehicles could be agreed, especially during harvest and silage time, then some farm businesses could continue to operate.

He also questioned the need for HS2 to acquire and use the main drive of farms as well as raising concerns about uncertainty due to delays and payment of fair compensation.

The letter comes as the NFU continues to represent and support farmers' interests by petitioning the HS2 Select Committee in parliament in May.

The work follows a farm visit by Mr Exwood, where he heard directly from farmers in Staffordshire who are affected by Phase 2a of HS2.

He said: “While we recognise the importance of investing in the nation’s transport infrastructure a lack of respect by HS2 to NFU members is appalling, they deserve better.

“Farm businesses must be left in a strong, viable condition where land can still be farmed productively, and that HS2 Ltd provides far greater clarity as the project continues.

“NFU members can be assured that we remain committed to this issue and will continue to work on their behalf and challenge wherever we can.”