HS2 must 'drastically improve' farmer engagement, NFU says

The NFU has called on HS2 Ltd to 'drastically improve' its engagement with farmers after a new report has accused the firm of poor communication with those affected by the project.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman said the company behind HS2 had 'failed to properly engage' with an NFU member over the sale of their family home to make way for the train line.

The investigation found HS2 was 'dishonest, misleading and inconsistent', and the organisation 'failed to follow its own processes' when negotiating compensation claims.

This meant there was a 'breakdown of trust', according to the report, which was released on Thursday (27 May).

The complainant had already suffered from HS2’s delays to his community’s response to the original HS2 public consultation.

Rob Behrens, Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, said: "HS2’s repeated maladministration had a devastating impact on the complainant and their family.

"HS2 must properly engage with those affected by the new line, be open and transparent and follow the proper process to make sure this never happens again."

Compulsory land purchases have been necessary to make way for the project, which, from 2026, will link London with the West Midlands.

But farming groups have long complained that HS2 Ltd does not communicate well enough with those affected, or provide compensation quickly enough.

The NFU said the new report had again 'thrown into sharp focus' what many farming families living on the route of HS2 had to 'endure day in-day out, year after year'.

It said that HS2 Ltd must 'drastically improve' its engagement with farmers affected by the project, many of who were 'left distressed' due to uncertainty and financial pressures.

The union's deputy president Stuart Roberts said: “It is completely unacceptable that the communication, engagement and lack of negotiation between HS2 and farmers remains so very poor.

"HS2 is still failing to provide relevant information to farmers meaning they are unable to negotiate and conclude their compensation claims.

“HS2 should properly engage with those farmers impacted by the route, be open and transparent and follow the proper due processes."

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents 28,000 farmers and landowners, called for an independent body to handle HS2 complaints.

Chief surveyor Andrew Shirley said: "While the scale of the infrastructure scheme often grabs the headlines, too little attention is paid to those whose homes and livelihoods are threatened by the scheme - the financial impact and prolonged emotional pressure of which is unimaginable.

"One can never just hope that organisations such as HS2 will simply do the right thing - you need robust measures in place to ensure they do."