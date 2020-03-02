Huge farm blaze in Lincs kills 15,000 ducklings

The huge blaze ripped through a duck farm in Caistor (Photo: Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue)

An electrical fault has been blamed for causing a huge blaze at a Lincolnshire farm which killed 15,000 ducklings.

Fire crews were called to a duck farm located on Moor Lane in Caistor on Saturday 29 February.

Local residents reported large plumes of thick, black smoke filling the area.

Emergency services told residents to stay indoors with their doors and windows closed.







A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "There has been severe fire damage to one poultry shed, which is around 200 x 30 metres in size.

"The fire has been extinguished using three main jets, two hose reels and six breathing apparatus.

"Caused by an electrical fault. Sadly just under 15,000 ducklings perished in the fire."

Food firm Avara Foods is thought to be responsible for the farm, according to Lincolnshire Live.

NFU Mutual advises: What to do in the event of a farm fire

Fire Prevention:

• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that materials stored are inspected and regularly maintained

• Ensure staff and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them

• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing-off straw stacks and farm buildings

• Store hay and straw at least 10m from other buildings

• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock

• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas

• Schedule regular electrical safety checks

• Invite your local fire and rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes

If a fire breaks out:

• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay

• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire to help save time

• Prepare to evacuate livestock should the fire spread

• Prepare to use your farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service