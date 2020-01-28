Hundreds of farmers to attend London rally in March

Hundreds of farmers will make their views clear that the government must not sacrifice British farming

Hundreds of farmers will descend on London in March urging the government to back British farming as post-Brexit trade negotiations are set to commence.

Farmers across the country will gather in the capital to join the NFU in a rallying call to the government.

The aim of the rally is to underline how any future UK trade policy should not allow imports of food produced to standards that would be illegal in the UK.

It will bring together farmers, consumer representatives and experts in animal welfare and the environment, in a show of unity backing the future of British farming.







The mass rally seeks to underline the role farmers play in supplying the nation with safe, traceable and affordable food and protecting the countryside.

Those in attendance are in agreement that British farming’s high standards must be safeguarded in future trade deals.

The event will take place on March 25 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, London.

NFU President Minette Batters said this year is 'absolutely pivotal' for the future of British farming and food production.

“Nothing will determine this more than how the government shapes trade deals with the EU and other countries around the world.

“This event is about bringing together people from across British business who acknowledge and value the importance of food and farming,” she said.

“They are crystal clear that the government must hold the line that they will uphold British farming’s high standards in trade deals, and crucially they must hold imports entering the country to that same standard.

“Failure to do so risks undermining British food production and our own domestic farming industry.”

It comes as over sixty industry groups, including the NFU, RSPCA and Soil Association, recently urged the prime minister for UK food standards to be protected after Brexit.

The joint letter was sent on Monday (27 January) to coincide with the the passing of Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which has now had Royal Assent.