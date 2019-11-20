Hundreds of hill farmers yet to apply for vital support scheme

Given the importance of this funding stream to hill farmers and crofters, those who are yet to apply have been urged to do so

Around 500 Scottish hill farmers are yet to apply for financial support seen as vital for underpinning the viability of their businesses.

The Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS) gives direct support to help maintain sheep flocks in farm businesses reliant on poorer quality rough grazing.

Payments for ewe hoggs through SUSSS offers an important funding stream to Scotland's hill farmers and crofters.

But there are indications that, with just over a week to go until the deadline, more than 60 percent of expected applications have been received.







That leaves around 500 who have yet to submit their application.

NFU Scotland is now reminding farmers that the deadline of 30 November for applying is fast approaching.

The union's livestock policy manager, John Armour, said: “At busy times of the year, scheme deadlines can often slip the mind.

“Given the importance of this funding stream to hill farmers and crofters, we urge all those who are eligible to crack on with their applications.”

For online applications, the deadline is midnight on Saturday 30 November.

Paper applications received in the post at SGRPID area offices on Monday 2 December will be accepted provided the envelope is postmarked 29 November (or earlier).

The SUSSS payment scheme opened for applications on 1 September.