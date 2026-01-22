Hundreds of jobs at risk as ABP confirms Co Tyrone meat plant closure

Hundreds of jobs are under threat after Anglo Beef Processors (ABP) confirmed plans to shut a major retail meat packing facility in Co Tyrone.

The meat processor announced that its Linden retail packing plant at the Granville Industrial Estate will close, triggering a formal consultation with staff.

ABP said changes in the UK market had forced it to review its operations and reduce the number of retail packing sites it runs.

In a statement, the company said these changes “have led to the difficult but necessary requirement to consolidate and reduce the number of its retail packing facilities”.

It added: “Regrettably therefore it is our intention to cease retail packing at our ABP Linden retail packing facility based at Granville Industrial Estate in Dungannon.”

ABP confirmed that 338 employees have been placed at risk as a result of the decision. A consultation process has now begun, with the company saying it will look at ways to limit the impact on those affected.

“As a consequence, we have entered into a formal consultation process with 338 colleagues whose jobs are at risk. We will seek to minimise the impact on those who are affected. This would include redeployment where possible,” the statement said.

The company stressed that the closure relates only to the retail packing operation. It will continue to receive and process cattle and sheep at a separate facility on the same industrial estate.

Local MLAs said the announcement would cause deep concern across the area.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew said the news would come as a shock to workers and their families.

“This news will come as a shock to the workers at this retail packing facility, and my thoughts are with them and their families,” he said.

He urged the company to retain as many jobs as possible and to support workers through retraining and reskilling, adding that he would be engaging with ABP and calling for clear communication with staff and trade unions.

Fermanagh and South UUP MLA Diane Armstrong said employees at the plant were “skilled workers who now face enormous uncertainty”.

“For many families, this announcement will cause real anxiety about how they will make ends meet in the weeks and months ahead,” she said.

Ms Armstrong warned that some workers could be forced to travel further afield or relocate to find alternative employment, creating additional financial and personal strain.

She described the agri-food sector as “absolutely vital” and said it was “essential that those affected by this decision receive immediate and practical support”. She also called on the Economy Minister to urgently engage with ABP, unions and relevant agencies.

An ABP spokesperson said the decision had been difficult but unavoidable given wider pressures on the sector.

“This has been a very difficult step. But we are facing a challenging and changing UK and global marketplace for beef and lamb,” they said.

“Stream-lining our operations is a necessity to achieve operational efficiencies, maintain our competitiveness and strengthen our business for the long term.”

The company said it will continue to support staff affected by the closure, including exploring options for redeployment or relocation, as the consultation process moves forward.