Hundreds of pig farmers left without Red Tractor assessor

Around 300 Red Tractor members will be transferred to a new certification body

Around 300 pig producers will be transferred to a new certification body for Red Tractor inspections after assessor SAI Global gave notice to stop operating the scheme.

Red Tractor said it had been liaising with SAI for some time ‘to ensure they deliver the RT schemes in accordance with our procedures’.

But the assessor has now told the farm assurance body that it intends to stop routine assessments by the end of December.

In a communication to key industry stakeholders, including the National Pig Association (NPA), Red Tractor said the company was committed to helping members through the transition.







SAI said it had contacted all affected members by letter, and in some cases, by phone.

Red Tractor said: “We have worked with SAI to agree a process for transferring these members (approx 300) to a new certification body of their choice.

“SAI are fully committed to supporting their members through this.”

It said it was important that members are free to choose which certification body to transfer membership to.

Lloyds Register or NSF have confirmed they are willing and able to take on these new members. “We will monitor the whole process carefully,” Red Tractor said.

The NPA said the SAI will continue to do any inspections due before the end of the year and will also honour any unannounced spot checks that need to be done.

It said that members who fall into this category will not be able to transfer to a new certification body until these inspections have been done and all outstanding non-conformances signed off.

Members who are not due an inspection will be asked to identify a new certification body to transfer to now, the NPA added.