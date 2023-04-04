Hundreds of woolly hats gifted to farmers as part of mental health push

Hundreds of woolly hats have been gifted to farmers across the country as part of a charity's rural mental wellness campaign.

The hats have been knitted as part of the Farming Community Network’s (FCN) ‘Wool and Wellness’ campaign with British Wool, which launched in winter 2022.

The campaign encourages the public and farmers to take up the challenge of knitting a hat using wool, stitching in an FCN Helpline (03000 111 999) – and then gifting it to another person.

The campaign hopes to raise awareness of the importance of good mental health in farming, encouraging people to keep the FCN Helpline number close by.

Since launch, the charity's campaign has seen hundreds of woolly hats gifted to farmers in England and Wales.

Linda Jones, FCN Cymru National Manager, said the Wool and Wellness campaign had been well-received by people in rural communities.

"It allows people to utilise a great natural product – wool – in a supportive way, knitting hats that can keep us all warm during the cold weather, whilst also ensuring the FCN contact details are close to hand.

"We want to remind everyone that they are part of a supportive community, and that there is help at hand from our charity should people need to speak with someone in confidence.”

A local ‘Knit and Natter’ group in Gower, Wales has seen over 60 hats knitted as part of the campaign – one of many local initiatives taking place.

FCN supporter Carolyn Dyche, who organises the group, said that living in a large rural area could often result in people feeling isolated and lonely.

She said: “Knitting is a lovely hobby or occupation, but it can be a solitary one. As a group we have welcomed the opportunity to knit for FCN’s Wool and Wellness campaign.

"Knitting for farmers is therapeutic for us and our hats are knitted with so much tender love and care. We hope that in receiving our hats farmers will know that we care about them, think about them, and that they are not alone.”

The hats are available for farmers to collect at Monmouthshire Market, where they can be picked up from FCN volunteers.