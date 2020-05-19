Hundreds raised after young farmer targeted by thieves

A fundraiser has raised hundreds of pounds to support a young farmer after his small egg business was ransacked by thieves.

Sam's Hens Free Range Eggs, a Staffordshire-based business run by 25-year-old Sam Hall, was struck by thieves on Monday 11 May.

His ice cream freezer was stolen along with its contents and an honesty box containing some money.

Sam said on Facebook that it is 'heartbreaking' to see his belongings stolen after working '15 hour days, 7 days a week'.







The business has even provided the local community with eggs and ice cream during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He said: "Between the hours of 11pm and 4:30am somebody has broken into our honesty shop and stolen our ice cream freezer, the ice cream and the money box.

"If anyone noticed anything suspicious or comes across a labelled 'daltons' grey freezer please message us."

The post has received over 1,000 shares with dozens of comments expressing support and concern.

A fundraiser has subsequently been launched to help the small business. It has so far received 38 donations.

"My partner and I feel so disgusted that anybody could do this at this time of uncertainty that we are all facing," wrote Brian Benjamin, the fundraiser creator.

"She came up with the idea of raising some money to help Sam replace it. Any contribution no matter how small will be a great help."

The page has so far raised £466 as of Tuesday 19 May, and it is still accepting donations.