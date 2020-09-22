Hunt sab sentenced for giving police 'tampered' clip of farmer

David Graham was given a 12 month jail sentence, suspended for two years, with 100 hours of unpaid work

A man has been convicted by a jury after he used edited footage to falsely bolster his claim that a farmer had assaulted him on the farmer's land.

David Graham - a hunt saboteur - was found guilty of perverting the course of justice by using video evidence which misrepresented what had happened.

The video was edited on a loop sequence incorrectly showing the farmer repeatedly kicking out on the Newton Burgoland farm, in Leicestershire.

The 35-year-old was given a 12 month jail sentence, suspended for two years, with 100 hours of unpaid work.







He was ordered to pay £1,000 costs and placed on a seven year restraining order, banning any contact with the farmer or going to his farm.

Reacting to the news, the Countryside Alliance raised concerns that edited or tampered footage may have been used 'throughout the years'.

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the rural group, said: "This footage is often uploaded online, with no regulation, in a bid to raise money for funding further disruption of legal trail hunting activity

"This conviction serves to strengthen those concerns and prove that producing dodgy footage, even in a bid to fool police, is very much at the heart of hunt sab tactics"