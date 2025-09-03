Hybu Cig Cymru faces calls for urgent reform amid crisis

A Senedd Committee has sounded the alarm over the future of Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC), urging major reforms to restore trust and accountability.

The Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee has called for decisive action following recent internal turmoil and leadership challenges at the levy board responsible for promoting Welsh meat.

The Welsh government must launch a comprehensive review of HCC’s governance and ownership, and to consider returning greater control to the Welsh meat industry.

Concerns have been raised over the organisation’s financial stability, engagement with stakeholders, and the need for clearer performance targets.

Andrew RT Davies MS, who chairs the committee, stressed the importance of strong leadership: “Welsh beef and lamb are globally renowned for their quality. Hybu Cig Cymru must reflect that in its leadership and delivery.”

He described the organisation as being at a crossroads, following what he called “a difficult period marked by internal disruption and loss of confidence”.

According to Mr Davies, this is a chance to rebuild trust, strengthen governance, and ensure proper accountability to the levy payers who fund HCC.

He argued that “stronger industry representation at the highest levels within Hybu Cig Cymru could have helped to prevent the recent turmoil in the organisation and foster better leadership.”

Going forward, he said, the voice of the sector must be heard at every level to avoid a repeat of the problems.

Mr Davies also pointed to wider pressures on farmers: “This is also a challenging time for farmers, with a lot of uncertainty around tax and financial support.

"This is why it’s more important than ever that Hybu Cig Cymru is focused on working hard on behalf of farmers, and the wider meat industry, to promote our premium red meat.”

Concluding, he urged ministers to act without delay: “The Welsh government must now step up and act on these recommendations to secure the future of our red meat sector.”