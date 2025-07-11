Hypocrisy as council bans meat but serves overseas fruit

Oxfordshire County Council is facing criticism after banning meat, dairy, and eggs from its events — yet continuing to serve imported fruit, exposing a glaring contradiction in its green agenda.

The council, controlled by the Liberal Democrats, insists this move is part of a wider push for sustainability, but critics argue the policy is inconsistent.

The concept of 'food miles' promotes sourcing produce locally to reduce environmental impact, but the council’s admission that it sources fruit from overseas — particularly in winter months — has provoked accusations of hypocrisy.

The Countryside Alliance, which has been a vocal opponent of Oxfordshire’s plant-based initiative since it was introduced in 2022, has called for a reversal of the meat ban.

An investigation revealed that the free vegan lunches provided to councillors not only cost taxpayers more than previous conventional meals, but that the council was unclear about where its food was sourced, casting doubt on the true carbon footprint.

The council’s actions appear at odds with its contribution to the Oxfordshire Food Strategy, which advocates for “reduced food miles” within the county.

A council spokesman defended the practice, saying: “While we do try to source food locally there have been occasions, particularly in the winter months, when food such as oranges and bananas have been sourced from further afield. All other fruit is British-grown.

“We need to balance sustainability against the wish to serve councillors a balanced menu which is nutritious and healthy.

“Oranges and bananas are bought in small quantities from local shops. Such shops would source these oranges and bananas from various locations.”

The Countryside Alliance has urged the council to reverse its ban on meat altogether. Mo Metcalf-Fisher, the group's director of external affairs, said: “It never made sense to ban grass-fed beef from a farm up the road, to only source fruit from South America, for example.

“British meat is vastly sustainable and the answer to cutting emissions lies with supporting and promoting our farmers and their produce, not policing what people eat.

“Oxfordshire’s leadership should right the wrongs of the past, mend their relationship with local farmers, and reverse this illogical meat ban as swiftly as possible.”

The meat and dairy ban was introduced in 2021 following a proposal by Green Party councillor Ian Middleton, who argued it was “in the interest of the health of our planet and the health of our people.”

The policy sparked outrage among farmers, with outspoken critic Jeremy Clarkson, who farms in Oxfordshire, saying: “It’s the principle of it. You can’t dictate.

"You might be a vegetarian but you can’t make everyone else a vegetarian just because you are.”