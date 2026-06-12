Ian Rickman re-elected Farmers' Union of Wales president

Ian Rickman has been re-elected president of the Farmers’ Union of Wales as the union prepares for a crucial period for Welsh agriculture.

Pembrokeshire dairy farmer Dai Miles was also re-elected deputy president during the union’s Grand Council meeting in Aberystwyth on Thursday 11 June.

The re-elections come as Welsh farmers continue to face policy change, cost pressures and uncertainty over the future direction of agriculture in Wales.

Mr Rickman, a Carmarthenshire farmer, was first elected president of the Farmers’ Union of Wales in 2023 and will now continue to lead the union following his re-election by members of the FUW’s Grand Council.

A long-standing advocate for Welsh agriculture, Mr Rickman has held several senior roles within the union, including vice president from 2017 and deputy president from 2019.

During his time in office, he has represented members’ interests in meetings with the Welsh government, stakeholders and industry representatives, while championing the contribution of Welsh family farms to rural communities, food production and the wider economy.

Mr Rickman farms 220 acres near Llandeilo with his wife, Helen, where they have raised three sons.

He runs a sheep and beef enterprise with young farmer Sean Jeffreys under a partnership farming agreement, rearing Wagyu calves alongside their sheep flock.

Following his re-election, Mr Rickman said: “It is a tremendous honour and a privilege to continue serving as President of the Farmers' Union of Wales.

“Welsh agriculture faces significant challenges and opportunities, and I remain committed to ensuring the voices of our members are heard clearly at every level of decision-making.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside our dedicated officeholders, staff and members to secure a strong future for family farms across Wales.”

Mr Miles is a well-known Pembrokeshire dairy farmer and one of the four founding directors of Calon Wen, the organic milk co-operative.

The co-operative markets members’ milk to processors and has developed its own range of dairy products, which are now sold through major retailers across Wales and the wider UK.

A first-generation farmer, Mr Miles took on the tenancy of Barnsley Farm in west Wales with his wife, Sharon, in 1997, transforming the former stock and arable unit into an organic dairy enterprise.

The business began with 33 cows and leased milk quota before expanding, with additional land acquired in 2001 and 2005.

In 2021, his son Llyr joined the business to manage the herd day to day.

The family now farms more than 300 acres and manages a herd of 140 dairy cows alongside 100 youngstock, with a system that includes grassland management and crops such as arable silage and forage rape.

Mr Miles said he was grateful to members for placing their trust in him again.

He said: “I am honoured to have been re-elected as Deputy President of the Farmers' Union of Wales and would like to thank members for placing their trust in me once again.

“Farming has given me countless opportunities over the years, and I am proud to be able to give something back by serving the Union and its members.

“The coming years will be crucial for our industry, and I am eager to continue supporting farmers, celebrating the great work they do and helping ensure Welsh agriculture remains innovative, sustainable and successful.”