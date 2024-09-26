Iconic market urges support for UK growers amid 'immense' challenges

Britain's oldest and largest fresh produce wholesale market is spearheading a new drive to champion British growers as the sector faces 'immense' challenges.

Traders at New Covent Garden Market (NCGM), based in London, are backing this year's British Food Fortnight initiative which celebrates the nation's fresh produce growers.

Wanda Goldwag, chair of Covent Garden Market Authority, which manages NCGM, said it was 'more important than ever' to champion domestically grown produce.

He warned that the sector faced 'immense' challenges such as ongoing labour shortages, the impacts of climate change and soaring energy and production costs.

"If we’re not careful, then predictions about the number of British growers we could lose will sadly become true," Mr Goldwag said.

Traders at the wholesale market, which stocks British icons including Harrods, Bailey & Sage, and Partridge’s, as well restaurants, catering firms and independent food businesses, have proclaimed their support for growers.

This comes amid the annual British Food Fortnight initiative, which runs from 20 September until 6 October, organised by campaigning body Love British Food.

Gary Marshall, owner of Bevington Salads and chairman of Covent Garden Tenants Association, which represents the majority of the fruit, veg and flower wholesalers at NCG, said growers were 'central to what we do'.

“Many of the companies here have relationships with British growers that span the generations and the passion and pride we feel to be able to sell their fruit and vegetables to the fantastic independent retail, catering and hospitality trades is immense.

“Our customers demand, of course, that we provide a year-round supply of premium fresh produce from all corners of the world, but there is nothing to match the buzz in Buyers’ Walk when new-season homegrown produce arrives.”

Alexia Robinson, founder of Love British Food, which spearheads the British Food Fortnight initiative, said it was fitting that the British Food Fortnight was launched at New Covent Garden Market.

“We are so grateful to the traders for all they do, working through the night to bring fresh fruits and vegetables into London," she said.

"We all know, as a country, we need to grow more fruit and veg and so it is very appropriate that the national food celebrations kick off here.”