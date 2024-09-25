IEC Awards 2024 celebrate global egg industry excellence

The International Egg Commission (IEC) has recognised outstanding achievements in leadership, marketing and innovation across the global egg industry.

The IEC awards, which took place at the IEC Global Leadership Conference in Venice, gave the sector a chance to celebrate the passion of exceptional individuals and organisations.

The 2024 award winners represent the best of the global egg industry, with their achievements and contributions, which continue to shape the future of eggs worldwide, on display.

Denis Wellstead Award for International Egg Person of the Year

The Denis Wellstead Award recognises exemplary service to the industry, and, this year, it was presented to Thor Stadil, based in Denmark.

Greg Hinton, then-IEC Chairman, now immediate past chairman, said: “Thor’s journey in the egg business began nearly 50 years ago.

"From the very beginning of his career, Thor brought a unique blend of knowledge, determination, and vision to his work, identifying opportunities that would ultimately lead to extraordinary success.”

“His deep-rooted connection to the IEC runs in the family, as his father was one of the original founding members of this organisation.

"His dedication and ambition have set a high bar, and we are truly grateful for his ongoing support.”

Golden Egg Award for Marketing Excellence

The Golden Egg Award featured six presentations highlighting how companies and countries around the world are connecting with consumers to increase egg consumption.

This year, it was given to UK firm Noble Foods. Presenting the award, Jose Manuel Segovia, member of the judging panel, said: “This year, it was a very close call.

The Golden Egg Award was given to UK-based egg firm Noble Foods

"However, we had to choose the company who showed us what they did in the long term. It is an honour for me to present the Golden Egg Award for Marketing Excellence to Noble Foods.”

Vision 365 Egg Innovation Award

The Vision 365 Egg Innovation Award celebrates organisations that push boundaries to create innovative products that add value to eggs.

This year’s winner was Evova Foods Inc, based in Canada. Their product, Egg-cellent Protein Puffs, demonstrates exceptional marketing and innovation, using egg white as the central ingredient.

This year’s Vision 365 Egg Innovation Award winner was Canada's Evova Foods

Clive Frampton Egg Products Company of the Year Award

The Clive Frampton Award honours and recognises those who have made a significant contribution to the global egg processing industry.

Henrik Pedersen, member of the judging panel, awarded it to Ready Egg Products, based in Northern Ireland.

Egg Products Company of the Year Award was given to Ready Egg Products

He said: “This company has truly shown that with a mix of 1) hard work, 2) innovation, 3) passion and 4) being a stand-up family, the path was paved for being one of the most successful entities in the global egg processing industry.

"It is my immense pleasure to introduce you to this year’s winner, Ready Egg Products.”

Special Recognition: Honorary Life Membership

In addition to the annual accolades, IEC Councillors awarded Honorary Life Membership of the IEC to Peter Dean, based in the UK.

“This special recognition is our way of showing our thanks and appreciation to exceptional individuals in our global egg community,” said Greg Hinton.

Honorary Life Membership of the IEC was awarded to Peter Dean, based in the UK

“Peter is recognised not only as having been a pioneer for our industry but as a true gentleman - admired for his leadership and integrity.

"His contributions have left a great legacy, and he continues to inspire future generations of industry leaders.”