Images of bikers released by police after farmer's 'livelihood destroyed'

Police have released images of three men accused of 'significant damage' to a farmer's land and crops after they drove off-road bikes across it.

South Yorkshire Police said it had released the images as the incident had 'destroyed' the farmer’s livelihood.

On 16 July, it is reported that off-road bike riders gained access to farmland in Balby, causing damage to land and crops.

It is then believed that when the farmer approached the men, they became aggressive and threatening towards him and his livestock, before leaving the scene.

(Photo: South Yorkshire Police)

A police spokesperson said: "We’re now keen to identify the men in the images in connection to the on-going investigation.

"Do you recognise them? If you believe you can help please report information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 383 of 16 July 2023.

"You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers- 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."