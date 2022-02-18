Immersive light displays to mark Royal Highland's 200th anniversary

The Royal Highland Show is marking its 200th anniversary with a series of immersive storytelling installations which aim to showcase the event's value and importance to rural communities.

Organisers behind Scotland's biggest farming show will project light imagery on historic landmarks and buildings across the country over the course of next month.

The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) said it hoped the sensory events would raise awareness of the show and Scottish agriculture.

The installations, which are free to attend, will feature a 5 minute long visual history of the event, told through animations, images, films and archive footage.

They will take place in eight locations, from Dumfries & Galloway to Inverness, referencing how the show would tour each of the RHASS regions annually before it settled permanently at Ingliston in 1960.

RHASS chairman Bill Gray said the society wanted to do 'something special' for the farming show's 200th anniversary.

"The Royal Highland Show Illuminated is the perfect way to give back to regional communities and herald the return of the show," he said.

“After two long years without a full show, we are going all out to make the 200th anniversary Royal Highland Show the best one yet.

"The events will see a powerful and poignant portrayal of the show’s value and importance to Scotland’s communities.”

The installations have been produced in association with Turcan Connell, which said it was 'proud' to be involved with the project.

Alexander Garden, chairman of the legal firm, said: "We are very much looking forward to being part of this specially curated project and seeing the animations on historic buildings throughout Scotland.”

The Royal Highland Show Illuminated will take place at eight locations around Scotland in March. Full details can be found on the Royal Highland Show's website.