Immersive VR training to help understand mental health in farming

Doctors in Suffolk have launched a pioneering virtual reality (VR) project to tackle the growing mental health crisis in Britain’s farming communities.

The Rural Minds Project uses immersive VR storytelling to place users inside the pressures of farm life — from financial strain and weather dependency to isolation and family expectations.

Developed by Dr Jordan Tsigarides of the University of East Anglia with GPs Dr Daniel James and Dr Richard West, the initiative was created in partnership with Cambridge-based tech firm Revolve Labs.

Backed by the Felix Thornley Cobbold Agricultural Trust, the project will be showcased at the House of Lords next month. It is thought to be the first VR programme in the UK dedicated to mental health in agriculture.

Poor mental health is a major issue across UK agriculture. RABI’s Big Farming Survey (2021) found over a third of farmers are “probably or possibly” depressed, nearly half experience constant anxiety, and only a small minority describe their wellbeing as good.

The Farm Safety Foundation has reported that 95% of young farmers see mental health as the biggest hidden problem in farming.

Dr Tsigarides, also chief medical officer at Revolve Labs, said the tool shines a light on issues too often overlooked. “This project hopes to change that by raising awareness, improving understanding, and ultimately saving lives.

“The Rural Minds VR experience allows you to step into the boots of a farmer struggling with his mental health and truly shines a light on this difficult topic,” he explained.

James Forrest, chairman of the Felix Thornley Cobbold Agricultural Trust, said the project’s timing was vital: “There has rarely been a time in recent farming history where mental health has been such a concern.

"If Rural Minds can help train the medical profession to better recognise symptoms, or encourage someone experiencing problems to seek help, then it will have been more than worthwhile.”

The programme will be free to access. For those with headsets, such as Integrated Care Boards, the content can be downloaded for use with GPs, while an online version will ensure broader availability. Outreach will also take place at rural events and through charities such as You Are Not Alone.

Dr James said the aim was to listen as well as inform: “Behind the hard work and resilience of rural life, there can be real struggles with isolation, stress, and mental health.

"By creating practical ways for doctors to understand and respond to these challenges, we hope to make it easier for people to seek help.”

Hamish Mackenzie, founder of Revolve Labs, added: “The Rural Minds Project exemplifies how immersive storytelling can drive real social change.

"We’re proud to showcase this work both locally and at the House of Lords as part of our mission to use VR for good.”