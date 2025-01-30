Immigration officers raid Powys farm and arrest six Romanians

Immigration officers have raided a farm in Powys, Wales as part of a 'crack down on those who abuse the immigration system'.

The Home Office said one of its Immigration Enforcement teams targeted the farm, based in Llangedwyn, at dawn on Tuesday (28 January).

They arrested six Romanian nationals - four men and two women - on suspicion of working illegally.

The farming business now faces the possibility of a fine of up to £240,000, as well as a prison sentence, if found guilty of employing illegal workers.

One man was arrested as an 'overstayer' in the UK, the Home Office said, as he has remained in the country over his six months' visitor allowance.

The Home Office added that during his time in the UK, the man was working illegally on the Powys farm.

Dame Angela Eagle, Minister for Border Security, said that illegal workers, and those who employed them, would be identified and would face the full force of the law.

She said: "There is no place in the UK for anyone who thinks they can abuse our immigration laws and exploit vulnerable people.

“We’re fixing a broken system by ramping up returns and enforcement activity and clamping down on rogue employers who subject workers to squalid conditions."

Eddy Montgomery, director of enforcement at Immigration Enforcement, added: “Many people who come to the UK and end up working illegally are frequently sold a false narrative about their ability to live and settle here.

"These lies create a draw for dangerous small boat crossings and other routes of illegal migration."