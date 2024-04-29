Importance of contractors must be considered in future policy, body says

A new manifesto has been launched to ensure that the importance of contractors is recognised in future British farming policy.

The manifesto, unveiled by National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC), calls for contractors to 'remain at the forefront' of government funding.

The vast majority (91%) of farms use a contractor, with many farmers now reliant on their services.

NAAC has put forward key asks in the run up to the general election, including a call for policy makers to better consider the role of contractors.

The manifesto says: "This cannot be underestimated, and it is essential that our farmers ‘without’ land are recognised alongside their fellow farmers ‘with’ land in policy and funding opportunities."

Contractors and farmers should also be allowed to use their 'skill and professionalism' to judge when inputs can be applied, it explains.

"This should not be managed by calendar dates set in government legislation and guidance, which take no account of changing climate," NAAC says.

Another key ask is for contractors to 'remain at the forefront' of government funding and policy, particularly around new technology in agriculture.

Jill Hewitt, NAAC chief executive said of the manifesto: "In the run up to an election it is important to reflect on the vital input of our sector.

"Contractors may be ‘farmers without land’ but they are leading a new era of professional land managers and need to be recognised in all relevant policy development.

"This is especially important as our sector, like farmers, continue to suffer due to the wet winter and spring."

The manifesto considers a number of additional issues which are impacting the industry, including requests for government support to 'cultivate' the next generation of farm staff, whether working for contractors or farmers.

Investment in training also needs to extend to contractors to provide the next generation of technical operators on UK farms, it says.

Another ask seeks to retain a focus on food security and ensure that productive farmland can be used for sustainable farming.

And it is also 'critical' to the future of soils to provide 'pump-prime funding' for land drainage, while encouraging farmers to make this a priority.

The manifesto says: "Drainage is the building block of all soil management and without well-drained soil, management techniques such as regenerative farming and direct drilling will struggle to be successful on some soil types."