Imports of eggs into UK fall dramatically

Imports of both shell eggs and egg products have fallen dramatically since the UK withdrew completely from the EU single market.

Figures compiled by HMRC show that, in the two months since the transition period ended, egg imports fell significantly.

Shell egg imports were down by 59% in January and 20% in February, while imports of egg products fell by 43% in January and by 63% in February.

A total of 186,000 cases of shell eggs were imported in January 2020, and in January this year the figure was just 77,000 cases.

And in February the number of cases fell from 66,000 in 2020 to 53,000 this year, HMRC figures show.

Exports were also down - from 72,000 cases in January 2020 to 20,000 this year, a fall of 72% year on year.

Exports in February were down just six percent compared with last year - from 32,000 cases to 30,000 cases.

Egg products imports fell back 43% in January - from 303,000 cases to 172,000 cases - and by 63% in February - from 456,000 cases to 167,000 cases.

Exports of egg products amounted to 24,000 cases in January this year - a 40% decrease of the 40,000 cases exported in the same month the previous year.

However, exports increased significantly in February from 24,000 cases last year to 32,000 cases this year - a rise of 34 percent.

The export and import data was released along with the government egg statistics for the first quarter of 2021, which showed farm gate prices for eggs continuing in strength.