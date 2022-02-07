Increase in Glastir payments made early in payment window

There has been a significant increase in the number of Glastir payments made early in the payment window to Welsh farm businesses.

More than 2,200 claims under Glastir Entry, Advance, Commons and Organic were paid in January, the Welsh government confirmed on Monday.

It said this represented 78 percent of all claims received - worth £26.2 million to Welsh farms.

Businesses receiving the funding play a key role in contributing to the aims of enhancing wildlife and biodiversity, and improving soil and water resources.

They also help restore peatland habitats and respond to the climate crisis by taking action towards the decarbonisation of Welsh agriculture.

The government said the increase in Glastir payments made in comparison to previous years was in part as a result of simplifying the Basic Payment Scheme 2021.

Last year, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffith announced £66.7 million to extend Glastir schemes until December 2023.

This decision was taken to help further enhance the understanding of the impact of Glastir actions and interventions and contribute to the development of the future Sustainable Farming Scheme.

Ms Griffiths said she was 'pleased' there had been a significant increase in the number of payments made in comparison with previous years.

“This has been achieved as a result of simplifying the BPS for 2021 and implementing a more streamlined process which allowed the introduction of BPS Advance payments in October last year.

“I would like to thank everyone, including industry stakeholders, who have worked with my officials to deliver this unprecedented number of payments to Welsh farm businesses.

“I expect to meet the European Commission’s payment target before 30 June, with all, except the most complex claims, to be paid by this date.”