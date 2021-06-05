Increasing farmer confidence sees boost in tractor sales

Tractor registrations in May 2021 remained well above their level compared to a year before, new figures which suggest increasing farmer confidence show.

Total tractor registrations last month were over 74.8 percent higher compared to the same month in 2020.

Figures from the Agricultural Engineers' Association (AEA) show that 1,103 tractors (>50hp) were registered.

It brings the total for the year to date to 5,371 tractor registrations, just over 21 percent more than the first five months of 2020.

UK tractor registrations are taken as a broad indicator of the strength of the domestic market for agricultural equipment.

AEA said: "With the market facing disruptions due to Covid-19 a year ago, it is no surprise that UK agricultural tractor registrations (over 50hp) in May 2021 were higher than they had been 12 months previously."

Last year, agri-machinery plants closed temporarily in March and April 2020 as a result of the pandemic, the months where most of the decline in sales took place.

"In the event, they were up by almost three-quarters on a year before, at 1,103 machines," the association said.

"This was also 10% above the average for the time of year in the previous five years (2015-19).

"This brought the total for the year to date to 5,371 machines, 21% more than in the opening five months of 2020 and 7% up on the five-year average."