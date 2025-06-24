Industrial Strategy: Farming secures spot as agri-tech given core focus

Agri-tech has officially been recognised within the government’s newly unveiled Industrial Strategy, in a major victory for the UK farming sector.

The 10-year strategy names agri-tech and precision breeding as core areas of focus – a move that promises greater opportunities for farmers to drive productivity.

Released on Monday (23 June), the strategy outlines a series of policy initiatives, including reducing energy costs and expediting drug approvals.

Crucially, it signals the government’s intent to prioritise growth in the fastest-expanding third of the economy.

The creative industries, life sciences, clean energy, defence, financial services and professional services have also been named core areas of focus.

Now, with agri-tech included, the farming sector is poised to play an even larger role in delivering economic value, jobs and environmental progress.

As part of the plans, the government will allocate £200m for the Farming Innovation Programme (FIP) between now and 2030, offering targeted funding to drive innovation in agriculture.

In addition, a new Agri-Tech Export Accelerator Programme will help high-growth agri-tech businesses identify the best international markets for their products.

Announcing what the Industrial Strategy means for agriculture, Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “Driving innovation and growth in agri-tech is a win-win for the nation.

“Not only can we create jobs, strengthen economic resilience and ensure food security is maintained, we can boost the profits of farmers and growers through innovation."

Industry groups lobbied intensively for agriculture’s inclusion in the strategy, engaging with key departments such as the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to ensure the sector is not overlooked.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood welcomed the move, saying: “Since winning the election almost a year ago, the government has repeatedly said it wants to deliver growth.

"As the backbone of the food and drink industry – the UK’s largest manufacturing sector – farming is in a great position to contribute to this.

“With the right investment, farming has the potential to be a key driver in future growth and that’s why we have been pushing hard for it to be included in the Industrial Strategy.”

Mr Exwood also said the NFU’s Blueprints for Growth offer concrete proposals to help government achieve its objectives and would be submitted as part of the next steps.

He added: “This focus on agri-tech should help farming businesses become more productive, sustainable and resilient, and ultimately deliver even more for the British people and the government’s growth ambition."