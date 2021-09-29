Industry award seeks Wales' next 'Livestock Champion'

NFU Cymru and NFU Mutual are on the lookout to find a ‘Livestock Champion’ working within the Welsh farming industry after last year's award was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Looking for its seventh winner, the Welsh Livestock Champion of the Year Award seeks to spotlight dedicated and enthusiastic livestock persons from across Wales.

The initiative recognises the key role an exceptional farmers can make to a livestock farm, and to the Welsh livestock industry as a whole.

Winners will be judged on their management of the flock/herd, their animal health planning, breeding programme, their stock handling skills, how they incorporate health and safety into their day-to-day activities on-farm and their vision for the future of the industry.

The closing date for entries is 29 October, with the winner receiving a top prize of £500 and a Welsh Royal Crystal trophy.

Wyn Evans, chairman of NFU Cymru’s Livestock Board, who will judge on behalf of the union, said Wales had 'some of the best quality beef and sheep in the world'.

"Throughout the pandemic, farmers across the country have continued to rear their animals to these high standards and ensure the nation remains fed during unprecedented times.

"This award aims to celebrate excellence amongst Welsh livestock producers."

Mike Thomas, Builth Wells Group Secretary who will be judging the award on behalf of NFU Mutual, said the quality of the stockmanship was a major factor in determining the success of any livestock business.

"We have some superb stockpeople in the industry here in Wales and I am confident that after a year off, this will be a keenly contested competition once again and one which NFU Mutual is pleased to support as the leading rural insurer in Wales.”

The closing date for entries is Friday 29 October and the winner will be announced at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair, at Llanelwedd, Builth Wells on 29 November.