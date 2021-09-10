Industry on lookout for new farmer to head Love Lamb Week

An enthusiastic sheep farmer is needed to become the new representative of next year's Love Lamb Week campaign.

The seventh annual Love Lamb Week drew to a close last week week following seven days of enhanced promotion.

Farmers, UK levy boards and organisations shared the message of sustainable sheep farming and the nutritious product it creates.

The 2021 campaign targeted retailers, chefs and butchers as well as farmers and the wider industry itself to urge them to share information on the qualities of lamb.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is now hoping the momentum can continue and is seeking a sheep farmer to become the new ‘face of Love Lamb’.

The successful farmer will take on social media activity for the campaign, following its establishment in 2015 by Cumbrian sheep farmer Rachel Lumley.

Rachel sadly passed away in 2020, therefore it is hoped the new face of the campaign will take on her legacy and ambition to improve the UK's taste for lamb.

NSA communications officer Katie James said: "NSA recognises that the success of the campaign is boosted by farmers' own activity, telling their personal story of their work to produce a sustainable delicious product in the UK’s beautiful countryside.

"That is why NSA and the Love Lamb steering group is now searching for a farmer who is happy to share their working life with the British public via social media to help inform and educate.”

To apply to take on the activity applicants are required to complete an online form and submit a short video detailing their own sheep farming story, and why they would be a good spokesperson.

Applicants must be aged 18 or above and live and work in the UK, with sheep farming as their main source of income.

Ms James added: “NSA is already aware of many enthusiastic and engaging farmers using social media to give an insight into life working in agriculture who are excellent at informing the public on the highs and lows of farming life.

"We are confident this competition will uncover some new farming faces who can help the social media accounts attract a larger audience that will enjoy watching and learning from the stories and posts that are shared.”

The successful applicant will take on the Love Lamb Facebook and Twitter accounts for the next 12 months providing the opportunity to share content from a complete farming year.

They will be required to work with NSA and the other organisations involved in delivery of Love Lamb Week to ensure a consistent message is shared with audiences.

Following the submission of a short video, applicants will be invited to complete a short Zoom interview with a panel of industry experts before commencing their own social media activity at the beginning of October.

Applications close on Wednesday 15 September at 5pm.