Industry postpones move to reinstate upper weight limit for boars

A move to reinstate the deadweight limit for boars has been postponed as some pig farmers continue to witness on-farm backlogs.

The deadweight upper limit of 105kg was removed under the British Meat Processors Association’s (BMPA) Quality Pork Charter scheme during the pig backlog as weights soared.

It was due to be introduced last week, at a higher limit of 110kg.

But following talks between the National Pig Association (NPA), the BMPA and processors, the derogation has been extended for a ‘few more months’.

The decision is in response to concerns that some producers are still having issues with pig weights.

The average deadweight from the SPP sample remains above 90kg.

BMPA technical operations director David Lindars said: “The processors were happy to extend the derogation for a few more months longer to help farmers, especially given that some are still having issues with backlogs.

"At the end of the day, we will always try and help people when they need it.”

NPA chief executive Lizzie Wilson welcomed the move, adding that it would give some producers breathing space and prevent unfair penalties being applied.