Industry raises concerns after HSE halts farm safety inspections

The farming industry has raised serious concerns over the decision by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to halt farm safety inspections.

Fears have been raised that the decision by the regulator could pose significant risks to the health and safety of agricultural workers.

HSE announced that it is switching to a focus on occupational health issues rather than preventative general health and safety inspections.

The watchdog said it will continue to provide investigative inspections in response to serious incidents such as on-farm accidents or deaths.

But the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP), which is now chaired by the NFU, warned that the industry "cannot afford to compromise on the safety of our farmers".

Speaking for the first time as FSP chair, NFU Deputy President David Exwood said HSE's decision to halt inspections was 'deeply troubling'.

"We urge the government and HSE to reconsider and continue to work collaboratively with farmers to help ensure they are compliant," he added.

“The lack of public awareness surrounding this decision raises serious questions about their prioritisation of safety within the farming sector."

The HSE has assured the farming industry that investigative inspections will continue in response to serious incidents.

But the lack of all regular inspections, training and events will leave a notable gap in proactive and preventative safety measures that could prevent accidents and save lives.

According to the latest available figures, the industry has one of the highest rates of fatalities and serious injuries in any UK workplace.

To help bring this number down, Mr Exwood said farmers needed to work on changing the culture of farm safety. "This decision by HSE completely goes against that goal," he said.

“We are calling on Defra to recognise the critical safety implications of this decision, urgently review the potential impacts and establish a clear plan to prioritise the safety of those in the sector.

"We will be engaging in conversations to support the development and implementation of policies and practices that safeguard the livelihoods of those working in agriculture.”