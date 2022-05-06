Infusion of Northie blood brings increased value to Welsh hill flock

A Welsh hill farming duo have increased the value of their lambs by crossing traditional Welsh ewes with a popular hill breed.

Brothers Geraint and Gwynant Davies run 300 Welsh ewes at Brynuchel Farm, near Machynlleth, Powys, and cross 150 of those with a North Country Cheviot ram to bring body, frame, and mothering abilities to the lambs.

The North Country Cheviot is the UK’s largest hill breed with strongholds in the Scottish Highlands, Border region, and northern England.

But the hardy breed, known for its ease of lambing and mothering abilities, is gaining popularity in Wales where commercial breeders are recognising the value Northie blood can bring.

The Davies’ sell around 160 lambs each year into fat markets, 40 into stores, and 150 breeding females, keeping back the remaining females as replacements their own flock.

Their ewes are then put to a Welsh ram, but the lambs retain the traits the Northie brings, giving them a price uplift at market.

Geraint Davies said: “We started with North Country Cheviots around 20 years ago after a neighbour bought one and we liked the look of it.

“So, we went up to St Boswell to buy one, and have since bought rams from Kelso and Longtown."

He added: “I like the Northie because it gives the lambs a bit more body and frame, which gives an uplift in price, and the cross ewes are wonderful mothers, with great mothering instincts and very milky.

“When they go back to the Welsh ram, the lambs still keep those characteristics because the Northie blood is strong.”

Mr Davies added that the infusion of Northie blood also meant his breeding ewes attracted a good price at three or four years of age.

“We tend to sell into two markets, the fat market and the breeding market. That gives us the best balance.

"North Country Cheviots ewes are known for their longevity and the Northie ram certainly brings that quality to our ewes.”

The North Country Cheviot is the largest of the UK hill breeds and comes in two types – the Hill type and the Park type. The Davies brothers use a Park ram on their ewes.

Both types were developed for their thriftiness and health, meaning they thrive in the poorest upland conditions.

Fellow Welshman and North Country Cheviot Sheep Society president, Melfyn Williams, said the breed was growing in popularity in Wales as it suited the conditions of the country very well.

“Wales is renowned for wet and windy weather and its mountainous terrain, and those are exactly the conditions the Northie was developed to thrive in.

“The ewes are known for being excellent mothers producing very healthy offspring which rarely have problems.

“They also have a long working life with draft ewes fetching good prices at around five years of age and still going to produce another two or three crops of lambs.

“Combine this with the fact that in both store and prime markets, North Country Cheviot crosses often provide an uplift in price – often as much as £10 extra per head – it’s easy to see why when it comes to choosing a Cheviot sheep, the North Country Cheviot has everything covered.”