Initiative opens for farmers to boost business resilience

A free business skills programme has opened for farmers to make changes to improve their business and ensure their viability.

Held in 15 locations each year, the Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme allows up to 20 farming families to take part in each location.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Prince’s Countryside Fund, and is open to any farming business across the UK to sign up.

Participants receive free business skills and environmental management training worth £2,000 per farm, delivered by expert consultants including Kite, the Andersons Centre, and Savills.







Nearly 1,000 families have taken part and now in its fifth year, the rural charity has committed to running the programme until 2027, through the period of agricultural transition.

Derek, a farmer who took part in 2019-20, said the programme allowed him to advance his business through talking to other farmers and experts.

"It shows you how you can progress the business to do what it is supposed to do, to support yourself and your family, provide a good quality of life, and prepare for retirement.

"Farming is what we want to do in life, so it’s important to be doing it the best we can, and make the best use of our time and resources”

Registration opens from 7 September until 31 October 2020, but workshops will not take place until local social distancing regulations allow.

Where is the programme being held?

The PFRP is taking place in the following locations in 2020/21:

• Wadebridge, Cornwall

• TBC Dartmoor

• TBC Exmoor

• TBC North Herefordshire

• Kendal, Cumbria

• Alston, Cumbria

• TBC Northumberland

• Market Harborough, Leicestershire

• Woodbridge, Suffolk

• TBC, Caithness

• Campbeltown, Argyllshire

• Dumfries House, Ayrshire

• Northern Ireland

• Ballymena, County Antrim

• Wales

• Tregaron, Ceredigion

• Llyn Peninsula, Carmarthenshire