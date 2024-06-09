Initiative seeks pig firms to help develop the next generation

Recruitment is underway for firms in the pig sector to employ and mentor the next generation as part of the Pig Industry Scholarship Programme (PISP).

Companies wishing to help young people get a foothold in the pig sector can now apply, with the deadline set at 2 September.

So far, the programme has seen more than 50 students spend their placement year within the sector, with many returning to their placement company after graduation.

PISP was developed by AHDB, the National Pig Association and Harper Adams University in 2012, with recruitment now commencing again.

As part of the programme, sponsoring companies get priority access to placement-seeking students from Harper Adams University.

AHDB said the initiative was a 'fantastic way' for a business to show that it cared about upskilling the next generation, as well as attracting new talent.

UK food producer Cranswick, which has taken part in PISP, said its students always had a positive attitude.

"[They] have been happy to participate in a wide range of projects, completing them all to a high standard, and our current student is no exception – she’s been a great addition to the team," the firm said.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to give students access to not only the pig industry but the wider food industry, and show them the breadth of career opportunities available.

"The students are based within a team but also get to travel through the whole business, which gives them responsibility as well as exposure to the roles in the wider food and agriculture industries.’’

Sponsors are now needed for the 2025–2026 academic year, with the deadline for expressing an interest set at 2 September 2024.