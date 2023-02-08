Injured farmer's unique British Blue herd to raise charity funds

An award-winning farmer who has raised more than £120,000 for charity as a tribute to his late wife will be selling his unique pedigree breeding herd of British Blues.

Emyr Wigley took the difficult decision to sell the Old Stackyard Blues herd, the only charity herd of its type in Britain, after being seriously injured by a bull he owned while attending a market in Carlisle last month.

The 78-year-old is now beginning the slow recovery process from a badly injured leg and broken ribs.

All 33 cattle from the herd will be sold at Shrewsbury Auction Centre as part of auctioneers Halls’ annual sale of British Blue Cattle.

The herd was established in tribute to Emyr’s beloved wife, Evelyn, who died of ovarian cancer aged 69 in 2015.

Over the past seven years, Emyr, who lives at Deytheur, Llansantffraid, has raised £121,691 for Ovarian Cancer Action and RABI from selling his cattle and books.

All proceeds from the herd’s sale on 4 March will go to the same charities.

Emyr’s niece, Laura Pritchard, who has helped him with the herd since it was established in 2016, says they hope to raise £100,000 from the auction.

His mission is to support deprived farmers through RABI and to raise public awareness about ovarian cancer through Ovarian Cancer Action.

Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer said: “We are honoured to be the chosen auctioneers for this most significant dispersal sale for the family, the breed and the charities.

“It is a truly unique herd and the journey Emyr Wigley has been on deserves all our admiration.”

Before their retirement, Emyr and Evelyn were dairy farmers for more than 20 years and also had a small group of British Blues which she loved.

It was therefore an obvious choice to form a small breeding herd of British Blues in her memory.

The herd is bred to AI, is Level 1 herd health, totally closed and grazes in paddocks that are double fenced alongside badger-proof fencing for bio-security TB prevention.

Emyr thanked everyone who had helped him establish the charity herd and given their support since he was injured.

“So much assistance has been given, from hours of work to donations of necessary equipment and substantial discounts on buildings, equipment and services, for which I will always be grateful,” he said.

Laura says her uncle is very lucky to be alive. She was with him grooming the previously docile bull, which was tied in a pen, when it suddenly became “spooked” and ended up crushing and trampling Emyr.

She risked her own life to rescue him from the pen before he was transferred to hospital. “I love him to bits,” said Laura.

“We are very close because I have spent much of my life with him and my late aunt.”

Laura does all the online admin work and social media connected with the herd. “This is the only herd in Britain which donates all proceeds from cattle sales to charity.

“We are hoping to raise £100k from the herd’s sale, as there is already a lot of interest because of the good breeding, the highest possible herd health with no vaccinations of any sort. The herd has generations of natural calving traits.

“My uncle is working flat out on his mobile phone organising the sale, with me in the background. The surrounding farming community has been beyond excellent with their support since he was injured.”