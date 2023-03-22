Innocent Drink to discontinue dairy-free products

Innocent Drink will stop selling its dairy-free range products after five years on the market, the drink brand has confirmed.

Innocent, owned by Coca Cola, announced the news on social media, with the products “leaving shelves in the next few weeks”.

The brand, which produces smoothies and juices, entered the vegan market in 2018 with its range of three dairy-free beverages.

The products were launched in Waitrose and the online store Ocado in April that year.

But due to poor sales performance, the products will now be discontinued.

Innocent said on social media: “We’re sad to say that our dairy free range will be leaving shelves in the next few weeks.

"We know some of you really love our coconut, hazelnut and almond drinks, so we wanted to say a big thanks for buying them. We really appreciate all five of you.”