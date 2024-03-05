Innocent Drinks unveils grants worth £1m to help growers go greener

Innocent Drinks has unveiled grants worth £1m as part of a fund to help its grower suppliers to go greener through regenerative agriculture.

The smoothie brand said today (5 March) that the funding was also part of its plans to decarbonise its supply chain.

The company aims to achieve a 50% reduction of its scope 3 emissions by 2030, with over half of its emissions coming from its suppliers.

The Farmer Innovation Fund provides funding to its ingredient suppliers for projects that support the transition to low-carbon farming.

It also aims to help boost biodiversity and deliver fairer farming practices. Innocent says that over half of its emissions comes from its ingredients.

Funding will be offered to growers with a focus on those providing priority fruits, such as apples and oranges, which produce the highest levels of Innocent’s emissions.

Within the total fund of £1 million, grants will be made available between £20,000 - £500,000, with those over £500,000, considered on a case-by-case basis.

Longer term, the fund will also cover grants for advocacy, education and collaboration beyond Innocent’s supply chains.

Nick Canney, CEO of the brand said: “We’re on a mission to help people live well through the delicious goodness of fruit and veg, working to ensure everyone gets enough today and in the future.

"We see the fund as a great opportunity to weave a strong connection from our drinkers to our farmers by working with our suppliers to safeguard the future supply of fruit and vegetables."