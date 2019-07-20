Innovative farmers to export salami to global market

The Davies' are set to export to Canada and China as Welsh food exports nearly triple in value over the last decade

A farming couple who produce salami from their 20-acre pig farm have found success through exporting their product to the world.

Husband-and-wife team Ruth and Andrew Davies began rearing pigs on their farm in Pontardawe, South Wales, in 2010.

They then began to diversify by using a catering trailer to sell their home-produced sausages and burgers.

New figures show that last year Welsh food and drink exports were worth £495.43 million – a 187.2% increase since 2008.

The Welsh food and drink industry is seen as an economic success story with a £4.8 billion annual turnover.

According to Food and Drink Federation Cymru, the sector employs more than 22,000 people working in more than 500 companies and is on course to increase turnover by 30% in 2020.

Demand for British farm produce is increasing

The Davies', who run their business Cwmfarm Charcuterie, are contributing to the impressive figures by exporting their farm produce to Canada and China.

Since going on trade missions to the US and serving its farm produce to Theresa May at a St David’s Day reception in Downing Street, the company’s order books have grown to include British Embassies in locations such as Belgium, Finland and the Netherlands.

Their impact is now translating into business success, as the company is set to move into a new 2,000 sq ft factory this October and hire more staff to cope with increasing demand for their products.

Demand is increasing from markets such as Canada, Hong Kong and in Shanghai – China’s financial capital.

Ruth Davies, co-owner of Cwmfarm Charcuterie, said: "Attending trade missions to boost exports has been a perfect stepping stone to meeting new contacts and has given us the opportunity to meet key buyers overseas.

“We have had exciting leads and orders that will generate extra business and showcase our products across the world.

“We are now looking at bigger premises with extra staff to take these orders further, so it is an exciting time for Cwmfarm Charcuterie.

“We’ll also be launching a new salami with a touch of orange zest and rhubarb and ginger gin at this year’s show,” she said.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) is encouraging other UK farming businesses to export their product.

Trade experts will be on hand at the Royal Welsh Show to encourage farmers to start or expand exporting.