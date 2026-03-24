Inquest told 17-year-old died after bale wrapper restarted unexpectedly

A 17-year-old farm worker was fatally crushed after becoming trapped in a bale wrapping machine at a Devon farm, an inquest has heard.

Luke Searle was operating a tractor and baler to wrap grass for silage at Sherwell Farm near Plympton when a fault developed in the machinery.

The court was told he approached the bale wrapper to investigate the issue, but the machine’s arms suddenly restarted in an “unexpected and unplanned movement”, trapping and crushing him.

Bale wrapping equipment is commonly used during silage season and can pose serious risks if not properly isolated before maintenance or inspection.

Farm owner James Williams became concerned when the machinery stopped and went to check on Luke, finding him unconscious inside the baler.

Emergency services were called, and Luke’s older brother William, who had been working in a nearby field, rushed to the scene. Despite efforts to free him and administer CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence presented to the inquest highlighted that standard safety procedures had not been followed before the fault was investigated.

Health and Safety Executive inspector Simon Jones said machinery should always be made safe before intervention, with power isolated, the engine switched off and controls placed in neutral.

The jury heard this had not been done prior to Luke approaching the equipment.

Luke had been studying agricultural machinery and land-based engineering at Duchy College, where much of his training took place on farms, reflecting his commitment to a future in the industry.

Area Coroner Nicholas Lane described him as “a very sociable well liked young man who loved what he was doing”, adding that he and his brother had grown up in a rural environment with plans to pursue farming careers.

The case underscores the importance of strict machinery safety protocols on farms, particularly during busy periods such as silage season when time pressures can increase risk.

The inquest, which is expected to last several days, is continuing.