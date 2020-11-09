Intelizzz - the subscription-free vehicle and asset locator

Intelizzz is the subscription-free vehicle and asset locator device designed to eliminate the non-recovery of stolen vehicles, machinery and equipment.

Intelizzz is a small waterproof (rated IP68) wireless device designed and manufactured in the United Kingdom.

Conventional tracking devices transmit a constant signal, making them easy to detect and remove, which renders them useless precisely when they’re needed most.

Intelizzz sleeps, silently, waking for less than two minutes in any 24-hour period to transmit its location and receive instructions.

Whilst asleep, Intelizzz is undetectable. If the vehicle, machinery or equipment it’s in goes missing, the owner simply instructs Intelizzz via the app or desktop to transmit its location more frequently when it next wakes, thereby enabling recovery.

If anyone attempts to remove Intelizzz, the integrated light-sensitive tamper alert automatically wakes it and does the same.

Intelizzz utilises the latest global mobile tech enabling connectivity via 2G and 4G LTE, but does so without the hefty subscription fees of conventional trackers: three years’ data usage is included the low upfront price.

Also included is Thatchams certification, lifetime 24-7 support from our UK-based customer service centre and a 1-year warranty.

And the battery lasts for 3 years - depending on the number of wake-ups set by the user.

Intelizzz’s RRP is £199.99, but FarmingUK readers can get a special 10% discount using the discount code NTFGZZZT1.

To find out more and to purchase Intelizzz go to www.intelizzz.co.uk/pages/farminguk