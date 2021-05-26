Investigation after man killed on East Yorkshire farm

A police and Health and Safety Executive investigation has been launched after a man was killed on a farm in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police were called to a farm in Halsham on Wednesday 12 May, where the farmer was found dead at the scene.

Both the force and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are now investigating the circumstances around his death.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “On Wednesday, May 12 at 10.45am officers were called to concerns for a man’s safety at a property on Withernsea Road, Halsham.

“Upon arrival the man was sadly pronounced deceased. The circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious and our sympathies are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) spokesperson added that it was also investigating the farmer's death.

“HSE is assisting police with their enquiries into the death of a man at a farm in Holderness, East Yorkshire. We cannot comment further at this time.”

Figures show that agriculture still continues to account for a large share of the annual fatality count in the UK.

It has the highest rate of fatal injury of all the main industry sectors, around 18 times as high as the all industry rate.

The latest figures by the HSE show there were 20 fatal injuries to agricultural, forestry and fishing workers in 2019/20.