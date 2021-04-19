Investigation underway after man, 19, dies at egg farm

Police and the Health and Safety Executive have launched an investigation after a 19-year-old man died at an egg farm in Leicestershire.

The incident happened at Sunrise Farm on Seagrave Road, Sileby at approximately 4:15pm on Monday 12 April.

Leicestershire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident.

They found a 19-year-old man who had died at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it had visited the farm and an investigation was currently under way.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: "At about 4.15pm on Monday 12 April officers received a report from East Midlands Ambulance Service about an incident at a farm on Seagrave Road, Sileby.

"Officers attended and a 19-year-old man sadly died at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing."